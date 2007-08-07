Schaffner appoints distribution manager for UK

Schaffner announces the appointment of Michael Watson as their UK Distribution Manager. Michael brings nearly 30 years of Sales and Marketing experience in the electronics industry to his new role at Schaffner.

From his most recent role, at Omron Electronic Components as a European Marketing Manager, Michael brings a wealth of knowledge about international distribution and a commercial understanding of the electronics industry.



Paul Dixon, MD of Schaffner Ltd. comments. "Michael will manage and develop our existing distribution business and create new ideas to help grow our already successful distribution network. With our distributors taking a more active role in designing-in our products this appointment confirms our commitment to offer maximum support to our distribution sales teams."



Married with a young family Michael enjoys family activities, good food, wine and travel. He is also keen all aspects of motor sport and especially of Moto GP.