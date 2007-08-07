Qimonda sets up new memory development center in Suzhou, China

Qimonda AG today announced its plans to set up a new Development Center for the development of memory products in Suzhou, China.

The additional development capacities will serve Qimonda's target to further expand and diversify its product portfolio. It will be installed in the existing facility for the assembly and testing of memory ICs (back-end) in the Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP), Suzhou, located 80 kilometers west of Shanghai.



The Qimonda Memory Products Development Center (Suzhou) Co. Ltd will be an independent entity wholly owned by Qimonda AG whose total investment is expected to amount in US$ 20 million. Development center activities are scheduled to start from October 1st, 2007, together with the hiring of respective engineers at Chinese universities. Qimonda targets to employ 200 engineers within five years. The Development Center is planned to complement Qimonda's existing Development Center Xian, China, while focusing on the full product development including product specification, circuit design and application test for computing and consumer memories.



“The new Development Center in Suzhou is another strategic step to expand our activities in the Asian market, which represented more than 30 percent of Qimonda's revenues in the last quarter", said Kin Wah Loh, President and CEO of Qimonda. “Furthermore we expect fruitful synergies with our existing back end facility in Suzhou to result in cost reductions by sharing existing infrastructure, central functions and expensive installations such as the test equipment."