Electronics Production | August 07, 2007
Qimonda sets up new memory development center in Suzhou, China
Qimonda AG today announced its plans to set up a new Development Center for the development of memory products in Suzhou, China.
The additional development capacities will serve Qimonda's target to further expand and diversify its product portfolio. It will be installed in the existing facility for the assembly and testing of memory ICs (back-end) in the Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP), Suzhou, located 80 kilometers west of Shanghai.
“The new Development Center in Suzhou is another strategic step to expand our activities in the Asian market, which represented more than 30 percent of Qimonda's revenues in the last quarter", said Kin Wah Loh, President and CEO of Qimonda. “Furthermore we expect fruitful synergies with our existing back end facility in Suzhou to result in cost reductions by sharing existing infrastructure, central functions and expensive installations such as the test equipment."
