Telecom to reach 15% of GDP

Varujan Pambuccian, President of the Chamber of Deputies IT&C Commission in Romania, estimates the telecom sector to contribute to 15% of GDP within the next six years. Today that contribution is 9 %. The total turnover for the telecom market landed on about $2.2 billion.

Serbia and Croatia is, according to Valentin Negoita, President of the Association of IT&C Equipment Producers and Distributors, potential markets for future development.