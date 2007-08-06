Omnetics appoints Andrew Strange as Chief Engineer

Omnetics has named Andrew Strange, a 25 year veteran of the electronic connector and electromechanical industry, as Chief Engineer. He is targeted with developing Omnetics' next generation subminiature interconnection products, as well as streamlining production.

Omnetics specializes in producing micro and nano miniature connectors for demanding markets such as defence, space, medical, oil and gas, which place huge demands on the ruggedness and reliability of the interconnect. Comments Strange: “This is an exciting time to be at Omnetics. We have increased our engineering resources by approximately 150%, and invested in a new clean room and capital equipment, including new molding machines for our value-added over-molded products. At the same time, we are focusing on developing new interconnect solutions through collaboration with our customers."



Strange is married with three children. Before joining Omnetics last year, he held senior posts at leading connector and electromechanical companies in the USA, and he holds 10 United States patents for various new product and manufacturing equipment designs.