Innolux, Forhouse merger denied

The rumors about Innolux's possible takeover of Forhouse have now been rejected by the named companies.

The Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) reported that Innolux Display was interested in acquiring Taiwan-based backlight unit maker Forhouse but this information has now been rejected and the two companies have now denied the speculation and said they have no knowledge of the report, according to today's Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN).