Sales of passive components to rise

“The year has started positively through Q1, with roughly 20 per cent increase over the first quarter last year”, said Glyn Dennehy, VP of TTI's European sales to Electronics Weekly.



The sales of passive components are expected to rise in the second quarter. “After a slow start in the market this year we expect the second quarter to be better, and there are indicators that the second half of the year will be strong,” Klaus Emme, president of Avnet Time told Electronics Weekly.



According to Chris McAneny, marketing director at Arrow in Northern Europe, the passive components is representing about 15% of the total component distribution in the UK.