CSR chooses Teradyne FLEX Systems

UK based Cambridge Silicon Radio, a specialist in semiconductors for short-range wireless communications, has placed multiple orders for the FLEX(TM) test system from Terradyne.

The systems will be used for engineering and production device test of CSR's BlueCore(TM) integrated system-on-chip (SOC) devices utilizing Bluetooth(TM) technology. The test system includes a full range of microwave test capability, PCB007 reports.