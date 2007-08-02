DEK opens plant in Shenzhen

DEK is reinforcing its commitment to the Asian electronics market by opening a manufacturing facility in Shenzhen.

To mark the occasion, the mass imaging leader will hold a Grand Opening Ceremony on August 27th, when it will officially unveil the new facility to a selection of high-profile guests.



Hosted by DEK CEO John Hartner, the ceremony will be attended by representatives from the China SMTA Association, local Shenzhen government and international industry media. DEK customers and suppliers from around Asia are also invited to help celebrate the company's continued growth and investment in the fast-paced Chinese electronics market.



“China is an extremely important Asian market for DEK, which is why we believe that the opening of the new Shenzhen Manufacturing Facility is such a positive step," explains John Hartner. “A key part of our 'Expect More' philosophy, the investment equips us to better meet the diverse challenges facing customers in China, Asia-Pacific and around the world. By driving the development and growth of the electronics manufacturing industry in this key region, the new Shenzhen Manufacturing Facility is great news for our customers and partners who can continue to achieve more by working with DEK and benefiting from our unique knowhow."



The new facility forms part of DEK's ongoing strategic capacity expansion programme designed to support customers in this growing region, initially focusing on the production of entry level and medium range printer platforms. Expected to account for 50% of DEK's total worldwide production by the end of this year, the new investment will dramatically enhance the company's capacity to accommodate the increasing demand for its product and process expertise.



DEK General Manager for Asia, Peland Koh, adds: “By investing heavily in an experienced, highly skilled workforce, first class facility and cutting-edge resources in Asia, we can guarantee customers in this region a reliable, effective service – without exception. We are constantly working to enhance product quality and capability to ensure that our customers can continue to enjoy a competitive edge for the long term. I believe that it is this commitment that is driving our dramatic and continued growth in Asia."