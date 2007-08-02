Illegal Chip Dealers Raided

Operation Tangled Web was the code name on a raid made by FBI on dealers that are installing modchip into gaming consoles like Xbox360, PlayStation 3 and

Nintendo Wii.

32 FBI agents made a raid against private people and companies in 16 US states, in a move to stop them from selling and installing modchip in to gaming consoles. This raid falls under the law called Digital Millennium Copyright Act, IDG reprorts. American authority believes that this raid will help to get rid of those who are selling modchip in the stores.