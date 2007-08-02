Material | August 02, 2007
Cookson Electronics revenue fell,<br>reflecting low PCB sales
Cookson Group reported a strong improvement in continuing operations (at constant currency). However the Electronics section Revenue, at reported exchange rates, fell 4% compared with the first half of 2006, but when adjusted for constant currency, disposals and the effect of commodity metal price fluctuations, underlying revenue fell by 2%.
End-market growth for electronic equipment, which accounts for around 85% of the Assembly Materials sector's revenue, whilst marginally lower than that in 2006, has remained ahead of global GDP. Against this background, sales of lead-free solder were flat (by weight). Lower cost SACX™ (0.3% silver) made strong gains and constituted 33% of lead-free sales (by weight) in the first half of 2007 compared with 22% in the same period last year, substituting higher cost 3% silver solder. Sales of traditional lead-based solder were markedly down, but with improved profitability as
the business deliberately focused only on higher-margin sales. The Semi-conductor Packaging Materials business, which represents 5% of Assembly Materials' revenue,made a small loss on revenue down 25% compared with the first half of 2006, when it delivered £1.5 million of trading profit. In March 2007, a change in the management of this business was announced and a turnaround in the second half of 2007 is expected based on some successful recent new product
launches.
In the Chemistry sector, underlying revenue (at constant currency and eliminating the effect of precious metal sales) grew 3%. Industrial and automotive-related revenue grew strongly in Europe and to a lesser extent in NAFTA, particularly in plating-onplastic and corrosion and wear-resistant coating product lines. Electronics-related demand was relatively weak in all regions, reflecting low PCB sales. For the division as a whole, trading profit was up 6% (at constant currency) and return on sales improved to 9.9%.
The previously announced rationalisation projects of Assembly Materials in NAFTA and Chemistry in Europe are now well advanced and should be completed by this year-end. The project to build a new Chemistry sector factory in China has been put back to 2008 due to delays in the permitting
process. Meanwhile, the market is being served from the Group's facilities in Tianjin and Shenzhen in China and from Singapore.
However Cookson Group reported a strong improvement in continuing operations (at constant currency). Revenue for the 2007 Interim results was £785 million, up 4%, trading profit of £78 million, up 20%, while return on sales went up 1.3 %.
the business deliberately focused only on higher-margin sales. The Semi-conductor Packaging Materials business, which represents 5% of Assembly Materials' revenue,made a small loss on revenue down 25% compared with the first half of 2006, when it delivered £1.5 million of trading profit. In March 2007, a change in the management of this business was announced and a turnaround in the second half of 2007 is expected based on some successful recent new product
launches.
In the Chemistry sector, underlying revenue (at constant currency and eliminating the effect of precious metal sales) grew 3%. Industrial and automotive-related revenue grew strongly in Europe and to a lesser extent in NAFTA, particularly in plating-onplastic and corrosion and wear-resistant coating product lines. Electronics-related demand was relatively weak in all regions, reflecting low PCB sales. For the division as a whole, trading profit was up 6% (at constant currency) and return on sales improved to 9.9%.
The previously announced rationalisation projects of Assembly Materials in NAFTA and Chemistry in Europe are now well advanced and should be completed by this year-end. The project to build a new Chemistry sector factory in China has been put back to 2008 due to delays in the permitting
process. Meanwhile, the market is being served from the Group's facilities in Tianjin and Shenzhen in China and from Singapore.
However Cookson Group reported a strong improvement in continuing operations (at constant currency). Revenue for the 2007 Interim results was £785 million, up 4%, trading profit of £78 million, up 20%, while return on sales went up 1.3 %.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments