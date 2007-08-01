Electronics Production | August 01, 2007
Russian Chip Industry Poised for Growth
The semiconductors industry is a driver of innovation and thus is regarded as a strategic industry by all nations. Most of the developing nations on the path to being recognized as having a 'knowledge economy' have given ample thrust to the development of the electronics and semiconductors industry.
The semiconductors industry is a driver of innovation and thus is regarded as a strategic industry by all nations. Most of the developing nations on the path to being recognized as having a 'knowledge economy' have given ample thrust to the development of the electronics and
semiconductors industry.
Despite the healthy growth rate of the Russian economy at over six percent between 2001 and2006, the government realizes the need to reduce its excessive dependence on the oil and gas sector. This has prompted the government to actively promote the development of the high tech sector, thereby signaling the intention to graduate to a 'knowledge based economy.'
Investments into the high tech space are expected to increase over time as the government works toward reducing the barriers to entry/investment. The 'National Technological Base' program and the nanotechnology policy represent some of the major initiatives taken by the government to provide
the required momentum for the domestic industry.
This briefing will benefit all industry participants in the electronics and semiconductors industry looking for new investment avenues or planning to enter the European market as well as end-user industry participants.
Highlights of the briefing include:
* Country-specific political and economic conditions
* Discussion of industry related government policies
* Overview of Research & Development (R & D)
* Industry infrastructure including industrial parks, science parks and
* Export Process Zones (EPZ)
* Industry profile, growth drivers and opportunities
"The Russian government's long term plan to promote the status of the domestic high-tech sector is expected to increase investment opportunities for semiconductor industry participants. This coupled with steady economic growth, inherent excellence in science and engineering, and expanding end
user industries, presents Russia in a positive light," notes Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Manoj Chengalath. "On the flip side, corruption, weak infrastructure, an inadequate IPR regime and aging population are some of the issues that need to be addressed."
Frost & Sullivan will host the Analyst Briefing Presentation on the Russian semiconductor
industry on Tuesday, August 7, 2007 at 10:00 a.m. CDT / 11:00 a.m. EDT.
semiconductors industry.
Despite the healthy growth rate of the Russian economy at over six percent between 2001 and2006, the government realizes the need to reduce its excessive dependence on the oil and gas sector. This has prompted the government to actively promote the development of the high tech sector, thereby signaling the intention to graduate to a 'knowledge based economy.'
Investments into the high tech space are expected to increase over time as the government works toward reducing the barriers to entry/investment. The 'National Technological Base' program and the nanotechnology policy represent some of the major initiatives taken by the government to provide
the required momentum for the domestic industry.
This briefing will benefit all industry participants in the electronics and semiconductors industry looking for new investment avenues or planning to enter the European market as well as end-user industry participants.
Highlights of the briefing include:
* Country-specific political and economic conditions
* Discussion of industry related government policies
* Overview of Research & Development (R & D)
* Industry infrastructure including industrial parks, science parks and
* Export Process Zones (EPZ)
* Industry profile, growth drivers and opportunities
"The Russian government's long term plan to promote the status of the domestic high-tech sector is expected to increase investment opportunities for semiconductor industry participants. This coupled with steady economic growth, inherent excellence in science and engineering, and expanding end
user industries, presents Russia in a positive light," notes Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Manoj Chengalath. "On the flip side, corruption, weak infrastructure, an inadequate IPR regime and aging population are some of the issues that need to be addressed."
Frost & Sullivan will host the Analyst Briefing Presentation on the Russian semiconductor
industry on Tuesday, August 7, 2007 at 10:00 a.m. CDT / 11:00 a.m. EDT.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments