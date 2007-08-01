Russian Chip Industry Poised for Growth

The semiconductors industry is a driver of innovation and thus is regarded as a strategic industry by all nations. Most of the developing nations on the path to being recognized as having a 'knowledge economy' have given ample thrust to the development of the electronics and semiconductors industry.

Despite the healthy growth rate of the Russian economy at over six percent between 2001 and2006, the government realizes the need to reduce its excessive dependence on the oil and gas sector. This has prompted the government to actively promote the development of the high tech sector, thereby signaling the intention to graduate to a 'knowledge based economy.'



Investments into the high tech space are expected to increase over time as the government works toward reducing the barriers to entry/investment. The 'National Technological Base' program and the nanotechnology policy represent some of the major initiatives taken by the government to provide

the required momentum for the domestic industry.



Highlights of the briefing include:

* Country-specific political and economic conditions

* Discussion of industry related government policies

* Overview of Research & Development (R & D)

* Industry infrastructure including industrial parks, science parks and

* Export Process Zones (EPZ)

* Industry profile, growth drivers and opportunities



"The Russian government's long term plan to promote the status of the domestic high-tech sector is expected to increase investment opportunities for semiconductor industry participants. This coupled with steady economic growth, inherent excellence in science and engineering, and expanding end

user industries, presents Russia in a positive light," notes Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Manoj Chengalath. "On the flip side, corruption, weak infrastructure, an inadequate IPR regime and aging population are some of the issues that need to be addressed."



Frost & Sullivan will host the Analyst Briefing Presentation on the Russian semiconductor

industry on Tuesday, August 7, 2007 at 10:00 a.m. CDT / 11:00 a.m. EDT.