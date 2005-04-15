IPC and Soldertec to host third annual RoHs conference

The electronics industry is racing to meet the European Union’s RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances) Directive where all affected electrical equipment sold in Europe after July 1, 2006, will be required to be lead free.

To help the industry prepare for this momentous change, IPC -- Association Connecting Electronics Industries® and Soldertec Global -- a division of Tin Technology, are sponsoring the 3rd International Conference on Lead Free Electronics on June 7-10, 2005, in Barcelona, Spain. IPC and Soldertec Global will bring the industry's top experts together for a major European conference on this subject. Critical lead free issues include new alloys and materials evaluations, inspection changes, tin whiskers, lead free on advanced packages like chip scale and flip chip, and reliability. Assembly operations will face increased assembly costs perhaps 15 percent higher and will be impacted in areas beyond manufacturing such as field support, sales, marketing and training.“With nearly 200 attendees from all segments of the supply chain at last summer’s conference, IPC and Soldertec Global knew industry was recognizing the importance of global lead free developments,” says David Bergman, vice president of standards, technology and international relations at IPC. “This third conference will continue to address the hot issues concerning lead elimination and data from individual companies and consortia efforts on lead free alternatives. With just one year to go before the RoHS deadline, industry cooperation and information sharing is vital.”