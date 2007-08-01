Electronics Production | August 01, 2007
Nokia opens its first design studio in India
Nokia has chosen India as the location for the first in a series of satellite design studios it plans to establish in design hot spots around the world, signaling the increasing impact the country is having on the development of mobile phones.
Established via a two year partnership with the Srishti School of Art, Design and Technology in Bangalore, it will give Nokia designers and India's talented young designers the opportunity to work together on new design ideas for India and the global markets.
Alastair Curtis, Nokia's Chief Designer, said "India is a dynamic and inspiring place for designers with its diverse mix of cultures, traditions and color. The new satellite studio will help us further develop our understanding of this vibrant country and to work more closely with its extremely talented designers. Reflecting India's status as one of the hottest countries for design right now I expect our work here to influence not only our thinking on new design trends and ideas for India, but also for many other markets around the world."
The satellite studio will explore a range of design trends and themes including detailed research into color and material trends in India, mobile use of the internet in India and its implications for design, and examining innovative new features and uses for mobiles. Run by a compact, dedicated team of Nokia designers working with students at the Srishti School and established designers across India, it will also be a key destination for Nokia's global team to visit to share ideas and be inspired.
Ms. Geetha Narayanan, Founder & Director, Srishti said, "Nokia's investment reflects the growing importance of India's designers and the wealth of new talent being developed here. This studio gives the talent of tomorrow the opportunity to work with experienced Nokia designers from around the world. This exposure to world class designers in one of the fastest growing product category in the world will be a huge opportunity for the students in India".
The Bangalore satellite studio is part of Nokia's ongoing investment in design. Earlier this year the company established a new design studio for its design team at its Global headquarters in Espoo, Finland and plan to open a similar studio for its design team in London later this year. Globally, it has grown its design team with 50 new hires in the last year.
