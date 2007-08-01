Electronics Production | August 01, 2007
Red Rocket acquires Power Supply Business
Red Rocket has announced the purchase of the switching power supply business of Celetronix Power India Private Limited (CPIPL), a registered company in Mumbai, India, and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Jabil Circuit, Inc.
The acquisition by Red Rocket, Inc. includes all of the capital stock of CPIPL, the product design and manufacturing operations in Mumbai, India, and also includes the global customer base, products, patents, brands and approximately 105 employees and approximately 550 contract personnel related to the business.
Red Rocket, Inc. also takes ownership of the EOS brand of power supply products and related technology currently in use by over 3,000 customers worldwide. The EOS branded power supplies are among the smallest and most efficient AC/DC power supplies available today and serve as the “heartbeat" for some of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
Red Rocket's EOS brand of power supplies are well known in the industry and tailored for data networking, telecommunications, industrial, audio/video and medical products where space is a premium and thermal management critical.
Red Rocket, Inc. was formed in order to facilitate this transaction and is made up of current and previous sales, design and operations executives of CPIPL and its predecessor the former EOS Corporation.
Red Rocket, Inc. plans to invest in key areas of the business to include leveraging the design, manufacturing and service potential of the India facilities and expertise of employees. With approximately 100,000 square feet of manufacturing space and design facilities.
