Procyon teams up with George's Hospital

Procyon Instruments is cooperating with George's Hospital to undertake research and development on a new diagnostic system for heroin addicts.

The heroin addiction test will allow addicts access to treatment in one hour instead of the current two to three weeks. Sales for the product is expected to start in 2008. Procyon Instruments is a Welsh company which manufactures hi-tech optical electronics instruments. The company started in 2000. Procyon is based in the Langstone Business Park, near Newport, local media reports.