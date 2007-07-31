Valor DFM Selected By Kostal Ireland

Israel based Valor Computerized Systems Ltd has been selected by Kostal Ireland to provide its DFM (Design for Manufacturability) software for design verification.

Valor's DFM software will help Kostal, a designer and manufacturer of technologically advanced electronic and electromechanical products, to analyze and optimize designs for faster time to market and zero-defect, right-first-time manufacturing.



Valor's DFM software is a virtual manufacturing system which enables to simulate the entire production process of a chosen PCB, from design to manufacture to assembly, concurrently with the design process.