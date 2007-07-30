Christian Koenen & DEK in cooperation

An expansion of the cooperation was agreed between German based Christian Koenen GmbH and DEK. In spring 2007 Christian Koenen GmbH received a manufacturing licence also for the stencil blank in the aluminium frame as the only supplier worldwide.

In cooperation with DEK Christian Koenen's production was expanded with a special stamping and bending machine for the manufacture of the VectorGuard™ stencil blank. This now allows to produce VectorGuard™ stencils completely in house. With immediate effect, all in-house stencil materials and thicknesses can be produced. With immediate effect, processing methods such as the complex step manufacture or stencil optimisation using the electropolishing process are available in full also for the VectorGuard™ stencils.