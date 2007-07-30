Axiom invests GBP 1 million in equipment

Axiom Manufacturing Services has invested GBP 1 million in production and test technology as it steps up its presence in the UK aerospace and defence market

Axiom Manufacturing Services has built its impressive growth over the past four years on low to medium volume production and specialist services for the medical devices and general industrial sectors.



This has achieved a four-fold expansion in sales, taking turnover to the £20million milestone in the latest financial year.



Following the installation of sophisticated new equipment, to further enhance its existing quality, manufacturing and test capabilities, Axiom is expanding its involvement in the low to medium volume specialist manufacture for the aerospace and defence industry.



Managing Director of Axiom, Shaun Ashmead, explained: “We have already forged links with key industry players and with this new investment, we aim to build substantially upon this in the months ahead."



The new equipment including a Surface Mount Technology (SMT) line, a Digital X-Ray Inspection System and a Flying Probe (Fixtureless) Test System enables Axiom to fulfil its aim of providing the 'total solution' to its customers.



Comments Shaun Ashmead “Providing our customers with solutions which are flexible, reliable, safe and cost effective has been key to our business operations and service offerings. Our approach towards customers in the defence and aerospace industry is no different, but we are aware of the challenges facing our clients and we work closely with them to deliver the best solution."