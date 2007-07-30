Tin Prices on All-Time high

The prices on Tin hit a new all time high of US$15,250 per tone at the Kuala Lumpur during last week.

According to a dealer the Tin was expected to be traded on a higher note over the next three weeks. This has given emerging concerns on disruption in tin supply from Indonesia. Indonesia is the world's second largest tin producer.



The market is also faced with a global tin stockpile situation, requests is strong from major consuming countries.



The dealer said that the continued growth in the Asian economies and the future implementation in RoHS legislation by China will keep the Tin prices on the rise.