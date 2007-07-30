Swiss Cicor acquires 60% of ESG Holding

Cicor Technologies has signed an option agreement which will permit the company to acquire 60% of ESG Holding PTE Ltd in Singapore.

Swiss-managed ESG is engaged in contract manufacturing and employs a workforce of more than 300. It has production sites in Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam and includes well-known names amongst its customers in Western Europe. The close alliance with ESG will allow Cicor Technologies to expand its product range for existing customers and also allow direct access to competitive supplier markets and production capacity.