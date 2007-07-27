Farnell introduces fast-track

In an attempt to bring key new products to its electronics design engineering customer base first, Farnell has introduced a fast-track process whereby certain new components become available on the company's re-engineered website a maximum of 10 working days after they are chosen to be added to the company's product range.

The initiative will allow Farnell customers in all countries to incorporate the latest new components in their product designs helping to give them a competitive edge. In addition to ex-stock availability, samples, comprehensive technical data and, where applicable, RoHS status information for each part will also be available within the 10 working day timeframe.Farnell expects to add a total of around 39,000 new products to its portfolio during financial year 2007-2008; the items chosen to be fast-tracked will be selected from these.



Commenting on the new initiative, Peter Davis, Director of Product at Farnell said: “The Internet is continuing to revolutionise, simplify and advance how our customers obtain product information and parts. This new fast-track program will help us make the latest technology available to customers even more quickly through our enhanced website."