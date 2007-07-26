Infineon Expands Relationship With ARM

ARM today announced that Infineon Technologies AG has extended a license agreement to enable ARM(R) processors to be used in next-generation handset platforms.

The ARM processors will enable re-use of development processes, accelerated time-to-market and higher performance solutions for OEMs. The switch will also enhance the end-user experience, enabling products to be easily differentiated by compelling software features.



Infineon's use of an advanced architecture ARM processor for mobile phones will set the benchmark for cost-effective mobile computing performance. In addition, the move will answer the growing OEM demand for low cost, robust platforms that can be rapidly modified to fit market requirements and incorporate the world's largest range of software already optimized for ARM processors.



"ARM welcomes the opportunity to extend its relations with a leading mobile chipset player such as Infineon. ARM continues to devote significant focus to the mobile space and this latest move by Infineon to use our technology across all mobile phone segments is a very positive one," said Rob Coombs, global director, mobile marketing, ARM. "We are committed to supporting the needs of global markets for high-quality technology that can be applied to both cost-sensitive as well as feature-driven mobile phones. This decision by Infineon will enable a quantum leap in the available performance of mobile phone platforms and deliver new features and rapid OEM customization."