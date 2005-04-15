Linear to strengthen its Nordic presence

Linear Technology is double its work force in the Nordic region. Linear aims to take a larger share of the analogue market in this region.

Six month ago, Linear had five employees based in the Nordic region including Sweden, Finland, Norway and Denmark. The sales manager was located in Germany. Linear is now building up its own sales- and marketing organisation with six employees based in Sweden, three in Finland and a local sales manager.



Linear is aggressively targeting the markets for fast AD-Converters and RF-components within wireless communication. These product categories are very important for Linear’s Nordic operation.



Linear Technology Corporation designs, manufactures and markets a broad line of standard high performance integrated circuits.