Philips is looking to sell NXP stake

Philips is looking to pull out its chip production to concentrate on consumer electronics.

The company will pull out a range of non-core operations as it seeks to shift focus, Manufacturing Digital reports. According to Pierre Jean Sivignon chief financial officer, the company will reduce its stake in LG Philips LCD, from 32.9 % to less than 20%. The company is also looking to sell off part of the whole stake in NXP. It will also sell the remaining 8.1% it holds in Taiwan Semiconductor.