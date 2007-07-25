Speedline introduce new MPM printer

Speedline Technologies announced the introduction of its next generation MPM® printer, the Momentum, to the North American market on July 15, 2007.

This general purpose printer features a number of technologically advanced features common with their flagship machine, the Accela, at a price point that is geared toward the mid-market segment. According to Chris Wild, product manager for printers, “We targeted reliability, capability, flexibility and simplicity with the Momentum. Our goal was to create a true value leader with this machine."



The Momentum features CANopen motion control and I/O architecture for exceptional signal communication and rapid motion with minimal wires and cables. Its vision system includes a high speed USB digital camera with patented look up/look down capability, telecentric lens, and advanced lighting techniques for strong performance in both alignment and post-print inspection. Expanded inspection capabilities, such as contrast-based 2D, BridgeVision™ and StencilVision™, all with SpeedVision, are also available. Reliability and uptime are enhanced with new, patent-pending transport and squeegee systems along with the vacuum stencil wiper and patented roller solvent bar delivery system.