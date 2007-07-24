Foxconn invest $1 bn in China

Taiwan based EMS provider Foxconn plans to invest one billion U.S. dollars over the next three years to produce electronics in Qinhuangdao, a coastal city on the Chinese mainland.

According to the company's President Terry Gou, the money would be spent on building an industrial park in the Beidaihe district of Qinhuangdao, Xinhuanet reports. The park will be home to a number of factories that will manufacture electronics including PCBs, signal transmitters and nano-technology research and development centers. This will create 35,000 jobs.