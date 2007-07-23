UK Flooding hits Exception & Zarlink

The flooding in the United Kingdom caused by heavy rain has forced Printed Circuit Board Maker Exception PCB to switch off its water supply and Zarlink Semiconductor to close its plant.

Exception PCB's plant in Tewkesbury UK has been been badly affected by the flooding. According to EETimes the firm has turned off its water supply on July 22 to ease the strain on the local availability. Exception PCB has however organized for water to be delivered via tankers every three hours.



Zarlink's analog foundry based in Swindon, UK, was evacuated on July 20 due to flooding caused by a breach of the nearby River Ray. It could take several weeks before production is restored but the company reported that all personnel were safely evacuated and a complete services shutdown was required. No environmental impacts were reported.