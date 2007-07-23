Stanley Supply & Services celebrates European launch

Stanley Supply & Services has announced plans to toast its entry into the European electronics market with a celebratory launch reception in Prague, Czech.

Being held from 6pm on July 31st, the event is aimed at highlighting how Stanley Supply & Services' global expertise can realise the productivity goals of European electronics manufacturers.



Of particular interest to organisational leaders in addition to operations, finance, supply, production and procurement managers, the reception will support the company's entry into the Czech Republic's electronic production marketplace. Delivering an effective forum for guests to find out more about the globally established organisation, the Stanley Supply & Services reception will highlight the company's ability to reduce total cost of procurement to drive exceptional productivity.



Commenting on the forthcoming European Launch Reception, the company's Marketing Director Dominic Sorrentino explained: “The reception will provide a great environment for us to meet with prominent members of the European electronics industry, find out about their goals and how we can contribute to their success."