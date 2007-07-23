Qualitau writes off Negevtech investment

Semiconductor equipment manufacturer Qualitau will write off an investment of $1 million in wafer inspection and yield control solutions start-up company Negevtech.

Israeli based Orbotech holds 5% of Negevtech.Nagevtech raised $15-$ 20 million in its latest financing round however Qualitau did not participate in it. Negevtech was supposed to hold an IPO early this year. Negevtech decided to hold an internal rights issue instead and postponed the IPO until next year, depending on the company's shake up the company underwent recently, Globes reports.