Juki to offer three-year parts warranty

Juki Automation Systems, representing Juki Corporation in the Americas and Europe announces that it will offer a full three-year parts warranty to every customer on all new systems sold in the Americas and Europe.

Juki President and CEO Bob Black said in a statement, “When we sell a piece of equipment, we make a commitment to our customer to become a partner in their future success. One very compelling way that we demonstrate this is by offering a three-year parts warranty that is unprecedented in our industry. We can do this because of the outstanding quality of our machines. The quality from our factory in Japan is so high that the extra two years of warranty costs us very little, which is why we can offer it in the first place. Quality, quite simply, is the main key to our success. Our customers can pencil in zero dollars on their parts budget for three years even if they run the machines 24/7. This is a great value to our customers and the feedback we get once they begin using our machines has been very positive."