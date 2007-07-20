Russian tax relieves lifts Plasma industry

evertiq.com earlier reported that Samsung and LG will begin to assemble Plasma TVs in Baltic Factories. Countries like Poland and the Czech Republic have been

stronger in the production of LCD:s.

Russian tax relieves lifts Plasma industry. However Kaliningrad in Russia is now booming

and more and more LCD producers are starting production in this town.



The reason for the expansion in Kallingrad is that manufacturers in Kaliningrad do

not pay customs tariffs on imported components for the assembly of plasma televisions (10%) or VAT (18%). Kaliningrad, is a special Russian economic zone.



Samsung will start to produce LCD TVs at its Telebalt palnt in Kaliningrad in July this year. LG is expected to launch a similar program in August, local media reports. Sources told a Russian magazine that Samsung intends to begin to produce "several thousand televisions" per month at the Telebalt plant.