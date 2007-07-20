Foxconn & Asustek gets EMC orders

EMC has recently outsourced its entry-level storage device production to Foxconn Electronics. In the meantime Asustek has been negotiating with EMC aiming to land storage device orders after it spins-off its own-brand and manufacturing divisions.

Previously EMC has been manufactured all its own products. To be able to save manufacturing spending the company recently outsourced its entry-level products to Foxconn while keeping mid-range and high-end production. To further reduce it cost EMS may release more orders to Taiwanise makers. Asustek declined to give out any comment. Foxconn did the same.