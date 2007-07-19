Union wants to talk with Freescale in Scotland

evertiq.com reported earlier that the employees at the Scottish East Kilbride plant of Freescale were told that the company intends to sell the entire factory.

Now Union calls Freescale for talks for the threat of the 900 jobs at the East Kilbride plant. The T&G (Transport & General) section of Unite claimed a "hefty presence" within this manufacturing plant, which was built by Motorola in 1969 and is renowned for its lack of union recognition, the local media reports.