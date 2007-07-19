Foxconn to boost the Czech Economy

EMS provider Foxconn announced in April that the company will build an LCD plant at Kutna Hora, Czech Republic that will employ 5,000 people. Foxconn has already a plant in Pardubice, Czech that exports nearly all of its products abroad.

The new LCD TV plant will be built on a 20-hectare plot on the outskirts of Kutná Hora. This may be boosting the low-income town which needs to join the booming economy of the Central Bohemian region.



Approximatly 3,000 new homes are planned as part of the factory development. Today the town's unemployment rate was 6.5 % in June, compared with 4.4 % in the region and 6.3% across the Czech Republic.



The company chose Kutná Hora because of its location halfway between Prague and Pardubice.



Foxconn plans to recruit as many workers as possible from the surrounding area and has already talked to the local labour office about finding employees, Prague Post reports.