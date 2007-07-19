NOTE & Atlas Copco in long-term agreement

Atlas Copco and NOTE have reached a group-wide agreement, implying continued collaboration between the companies, encompassing electrical, electromechanical and electronics production. This business is expected to expand from approximately EUR 3 m annually to some EUR 4 m.

“This agreement is largely a result of NOTE Torsby's close collaboration with Atlas Copco Rock Drills in Örebro, central Sweden," commented Arne Forslund, NOTE's CEO and President, “and I view Atlas Copco's decision to proceed with our established business relationship as corroboration that NOTE's focus on quality, delivery precision and attractive TCO, combined with our high level of know-how in box-build production, is fully consistent with what customers are demanding. NOTE is offering a flexible business model that follows the customer's progress and changing needs over time."



“The collaboration with Atlas Copco began in 1999 and has progressed very well. That's why it feels natural and strategically important for us to deepen and extend our collaboration," said Niklas Björklund, Corporate Key Account Manager at NOTE Torsby.



“We view NOTE as a long-term collaboration partner contributing valuable know-how in the development and production of electronics products," responded Thomas Hallmén, Strategic Purchasing Manager of Atlas Copco, “and thus a contributor to us creating a competitive edge on the global market. NOTE has demonstrated the flexibility that fits our continued global expansion."