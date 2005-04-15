RoHS compliance far from completion

There is yet a lot more to do in the compliance with the RoHS directive.

According to a report by the EU-funded European Lead-Free Soldering Network (Elfnet), almost one third of the European electronics companies have lead-free issues to tackle.



“This clearly shows the need for urgent action by those who are falling behind,” said the author of the report, Karl Heinz Zuber, of the Technical University of Berlin. According to the report 30% of the companies in the survey “are not actively preparing for lead-free soldering”.



One fifth have established or initial commercial production of new lead-free products.