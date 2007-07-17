Sumika expands in Poland

Sumitomo Chemical will expand a plant for the production of light diffusion plates for LCD televisions, currently under construction at its European subsidiary, Sumika Electronic Materials Poland Sp. Z o.o. (SEMP), located in a suburb of the city of Torun, Poland.

In recent years, the LCD display market has been seeing rapidly increasing demand for large-screen televisions, and LCD panel manufacturers are increasingly establishing operations in Europe. Therefore, Sumitomo Chemical is strengthening its local capabilities to enable timely development and delivery in response to the increasing requirements of its customers. Sumitomo Chemical established SEMP last year as its base of manufacturing operations for IT-related materials in Europe.