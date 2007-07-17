EU Could Stop the Flex-Solectron Deal

What counts as the biggest EMS-deal in history between Flextronics and Solectron could sink in the sea if the EU commission decides that Flextronics/Solectron will be too big in Europe.

Both companies are American however together they have several operations in Europe. This is the reason why the EU commission is involved in this matter. The EU commission will review the deal between the two companies and decide if they will be too strong on the European market.



If the EU commission finds out that the new merged company will be to strong in the European competitive field, or that the deal leads to any kind of “unhealthy" competitive situation the deal will not go through.



This was reported by Länstidningen i Östersund.