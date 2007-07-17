SMT & Inspection | July 17, 2007
2007 to be Big for Chip Equipment Firms
The leading manufacturers of semiconductor equipment expect 2007 to be the second largest year ever for sales of new semiconductor equipment according to the mid-year edition of the SEMI Capital Equipment Consensus Forecast.
The forecast indicates that, following a very strong year 23 percent in 2006, the equipment market will grow one percent to $40.9 billion in 2007. Survey respondents see about seven percent growth in 2008, and about four percent growth the following year to reach $45.5 billion in 2009.
"Semiconductor equipment suppliers saw strong sales surpassing $40 billion last year and expect to reach similar sales levels this year, driven by continued investment in 300 mm technology and growing investment in 45 nm tools," said Stanley T. Myers, president and CEO of SEMI.
The SEMI Mid-Year Consensus Forecast indicates that the wafer processing equipment segment will experience the most significant level of growth this year at an estimated four percent to $29.8 billion. Survey respondents anticipate that the market for assembly and packaging equipment will remain flat at $2.5 billion in 2007. The market for equipment to test semiconductors is expected to decline about eight percent to $5.9 billion this year.
The market in Taiwan for new equipment leads the growth trend in 2007, with a projected market increase of greater than 20 percent, followed by China (about 15 percent growth), Korea (one percent growth). Japan is expected to remain flat, while North America and Europe expect declines of about nine percent, and the rest of world expects a decline of about 14 percent.
The SEMI Mid-Year Consensus Forecast is based on interviews conducted between late May and June 2007 with companies representing a majority of the total sales volume for the global semiconductor equipment industry.
The following survey results are given in terms of market size in billions of U.S. dollars and percentage growth over the prior year:
"Semiconductor equipment suppliers saw strong sales surpassing $40 billion last year and expect to reach similar sales levels this year, driven by continued investment in 300 mm technology and growing investment in 45 nm tools," said Stanley T. Myers, president and CEO of SEMI.
The SEMI Mid-Year Consensus Forecast indicates that the wafer processing equipment segment will experience the most significant level of growth this year at an estimated four percent to $29.8 billion. Survey respondents anticipate that the market for assembly and packaging equipment will remain flat at $2.5 billion in 2007. The market for equipment to test semiconductors is expected to decline about eight percent to $5.9 billion this year.
The market in Taiwan for new equipment leads the growth trend in 2007, with a projected market increase of greater than 20 percent, followed by China (about 15 percent growth), Korea (one percent growth). Japan is expected to remain flat, while North America and Europe expect declines of about nine percent, and the rest of world expects a decline of about 14 percent.
The SEMI Mid-Year Consensus Forecast is based on interviews conducted between late May and June 2007 with companies representing a majority of the total sales volume for the global semiconductor equipment industry.
The following survey results are given in terms of market size in billions of U.S. dollars and percentage growth over the prior year:
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments