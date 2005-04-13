TTI becomes focused distributor for Bourns circuit protection solutions

TTI, a global independent distributor of connectors and passive components, and Bourns, producers of passive, power and protection components, have teamed up to provide customers with a huge range of circuit protection devices.

Now for applications ranging from high value, critical telecom systems, down to a simple circuit, TTI and Bourns can deliver a variety of circuit protection component solutions that meets the demanding requirements of international regulatory standards.



TTI has available large stocks of all Bourns’ protection devices, including: TISP® thyristor surge protectors; Multifuse® resettable fuses; surface mount diodes; ChipGuard® multi-layer varistor ESD protectors; and gas discharge tubes.



Commented Bev McKnight, Bourns’ Circuit Protection Business Development Manager for Europe & Asia: "This joint initiative with TTI offers us the opportunity to develop further our Circuit Protection business in Europe. TTI will focus on this market to promote Bourns' extensive range of circuit protection products and we look forward to working with them on this exciting programme."



Added Geoff Breed, TTI’s European Marketing Manager: “We hope that this focused collaboration between TTI and Bourns will offer the very best in circuit protection solutions to our customers. The combination of Bourns' technical expertise and extensive product range, plus TTI's policy of stocking broad and deep across the product ranges as well as our high quality of service means that we should be able to satisfy all customer requirements fully.”



The picture shows (from left to right) : Geoff Breed - European Marketing Manager (TTI), Graham Maggs - Regional Sales Manager North (TTI), Steve Sanderson - TSP Product Line Manager (Bourns’), Bev McKnight - Circuit Protection Business Development Manager (Bourns’).