Memec Express launched in the UK

Memec, a global semiconductor distributor has launched Memec Express in the UK. A Memec sales division, Memec Express provides enhanced sales support and customer service for customers at small to medium business levels, including OEMs.

Fresh on the heels of Memec Express launching in the United States and China, Memec Express U.K. is the latest divisional operation in the company’s EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region. The company initially introduced Memec Express in Central Europe more than 20 months ago. Memec Express supports customers via regional call centers and complements the services provided by the company’s demand creation divisions, Memec Insight and Memec Unique, and by Memec United, the company’s global logistics and electronics manufacturing services department. Providing instant access to information regarding pricing, availability and delivery of specific semiconductors, Memec Express effectively and efficiently offers targeted support services.