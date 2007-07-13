Bluetooth with the range of 1000 metres

Forget the Bluetooth range of only 10 m. Ezurio has now released its Bluetooth chip that communicates at the range of 1000 metres.

Ezurio's Bluetooth chip BISM II PA has the size of a stamp. It can communicate with a range of 1000 metres and the power consumption is only 700 mW at top rate. If the sight is clear then the send/receive range could get even longer.