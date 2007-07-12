PIV Technology launches<br>with RECOM as first franchise

A new specialist power conversion distribution company, PIV Technology, has been launched promising to deliver the best quality products at the right price with full technical and logistical support, from design through to production.

Founded by Marc Hogg, who brings more than 15 years' experience of working in the power supply market, PIV Technology's first franchise is RECOM, the Austria/German based manufacturer of DC/DC products.



Explains Hogg: “We are trying to offer something different. We will build very tight relationships with our partner suppliers; for example, if design is done in the UK, but production moves to the Far East, we will manage the whole process transparently for both manufacturer and customer."



He continues: “RECOM is our first partner and they are the embodiment of our approach of offering the whole package: exceptional quality, great support and competitive pricing." One example of RECOM's leadership position in the DC/DC market is the company's R78 series, which at just 11.5x7.5x10.2mm high is claimed to be the smallest 7.5W switching regulator in the world.



RECOM´s European Distribution Manager Christine Schwegler states:" As a global supplier we are happy to have PIV Technology's Marc Hogg join our sales efforts in the UK. PIV's design-in skills will greatly assist our UK customers; the company's expertise will also give us a valuable insight into the needs of the UK market".