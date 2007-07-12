Mouser and Cirronet in distribution agreement

Mouser Electronics, Inc. today announced it has signed a global distribution agreement with Cirronet, a wholly-owned subsidiary of RF Monolithics, Inc..

The manufacturer's products are based on proprietary and industry standard protocols that include ZigBee(r), Bluetooth(tm), and WIFI(r); and operate in the license-free 434 MHz, 900 MHz, and 2.4 GHz ISM bands.



Mouser stocks a variety of Cirronet products including RF modules, modems, and gateways. Cirronet's RF modules and RF networking systems have become part of telemetry systems within machine-to-machine (M2M) applications, providing reliable data collection and delivery of smart

services to platforms.



"Mouser Electronics has built their brand identity by quickly rolling out innovative technologies for early-stage electronic designs," said David Crawford, RFM's Vice President of Sales. "Their extensive quarterly catalog with world-class IT and logistics infrastructure give OEM developers easy access to the leading-edge wireless sensor networking products that Cirronet offers." According to Mike Scott, Mouser Vice President of Active Products, the distributor is pleased to engage with Cirronet, to rapidly provide design engineers with new products from both the wireless component and solution levels.



"We are pleased to add Cirronet's industry-leading portfolio of innovative products to our linecard," Scott said, "continuing to deliver our customers a faster time-to-market for their new design projects." Mouser Electronics, the fastest growing catalog distributor in the electronics industry, is the only major distributor to publish a new 1,850+ page print catalog every 90 days. In addition, its website is updated daily, contains more than 845,000 products for easy online purchase, and provides over 1.5 million cross-references, as well as more than 677,000 downloadable data sheets.