Silica in distribution agreeement with Diodes

Silica today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Diodes Incorporated.

“Silica is very pleased to be associated with Diodes, Inc., a company that enjoys an excellent reputation for innovation and quality, and has consistently focused on and introduced leading edge innovative products. Their core strengths, combined with our existing extensive regional distribution network, provide a strong foundation to meet the needs of existing customers, and to win new business," said Miguel Fernandez, President of Silica.



“We are very excited to add Silica to our European distribution network," commented Mark A. King, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing of Diodes Incorporated. “Their specialized focus on semiconductor products and extensive local presence in Europe will improve our ability to service our customer's logistic requirements, enhance our competitiveness and strengthen our brand recognition."



“Since entering the European market in 2001, we have consistently grown our sales and expanded our market share, successfully building our European customer base in the automotive, communications and industrial end-markets," said Dr. Keh-Shew Lu, President & Chief Executive Officer of Diodes, Inc. “Diodes' innovative products have been well received and we believe that Europe will make an important contribution to Diodes' long term profitable growth."



Silica, a is a highly specialized semiconductor distributor with 37 branch offices throughout Europe providing customers with a broad portfolio of semiconductor products along with in-depth technical and logistic support as well as other value-added services. With local teams of application engineers and technology specialists, Silica is dedicated to supporting its OEM customers technically and to providing the design-in expertise needed for customers to compete successfully. As a division of Avnet Electronics Marketing (EM) in Europe, Silica is supported by Avnet Logistics for warehousing, programming and other value-added services.