NOTE and Schneider Electric extend collaboration

EMS provider NOTE and Elari of Finland have extended their collaboration on the production Elari's AirLink lighting range with wireless dimmers for buildings. Elari is a Schneider Electric group company, which is a world-leading vendor of lighting products and fire safety equipment.

The extended part of this deal with Elari has an estimated value of some SEK 40 million, implying that the total annual sales value of NOTE's business with Schneider Electric is some SEK 90 million.



“Our extended business relationship with Elari and the Schneider group is largely a result of our sales resources focusing on major accounts, and our sharp focus on quality," commented Arne Forslund, NOTE's CEO and President, “in fact, NOTE's volume plant in Estonia is the only facility in northern Europe capable of satisfying Schneider's challenging quality tests, and is approved as a supplier of Schneider's products."



“Thanks to NOTE's plants being in the same region as Schneider's, we can also match the customer's geographical needs. Being close to the customer, which we call Nearsourcing?, is a central part of our flexible business model, and completely consistent with what the market is demanding," continued Mr. Forslund.



“We found a long-term partner in NOTE that is responsive to our needs and keeps its promises," responded Kaj Nurminen, Elari's Plant Manager, “NOTE provides specialist production know-how, with high delivery precision and quality for an attractive TCO, creating big competitive edges on our market."



The production relocation from Elari's plant to NOTE Pärnu in Estonia has already begun, with the initial deliveries scheduled for the autumn.