NOTE gives notice to 75

EMS-Provider NOTE is in negotiation of a round of lay off that will cut 75 employees at its plants in Sweden.

This is a consequence of NOTE’s reorganization plan that was implemented during the end of 2004. Some of NOTE’s volume production was during that time relocated to its Industrial Plants in Central Europe.



NOTE is a Swedish based European EMS-provider (electronics manufacturing services). NOTE has approximately 1100 employees in Sweden and abroad. NOTE has five production facilities and six Gateways. Gateways are located in Sweden, the UK and France. NOTE has factories in Estonia, Finland, Lithuania and operations in Central Europe organised out of its office in Poland. NOTE AB is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.