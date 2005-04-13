Zarlink wins Welsh business development award

Zarlink Semiconductor’s Microelectronics division has won the “Fit To Win” business development award as part of the Welsh Development Agency’s Source Wales program.

Source Wales helps local businesses build supplier networks and develop the skills and expertise necessary to work with local and global manufacturers. Zarlink’s Microelectronics division, located in Caldicot, South Wales, received the “Fit To Win” award for promoting its SiP (System-in-Package) technology and foundry expertise.



Zarlink’s SiP technology is a miniature circuit board that mimics the appearance of silicon, but offers reduced design time, lower development costs and smaller package size for manufacturers. Engineers at Zarlink’s Caldicot facility are also working on unique in-body antenna designs for Body Area Networks as part of the European Union’s Healthy Aims Program.