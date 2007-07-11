Finetech releases new bonder

FINETECH announces that it will highlight the motorized FINEPLACER® Lambda at the upcoming SEMICON WEST 2007 exhibition, scheduled for July 17 to 19, 2007, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

The motorized configuration of the FINEPLACER® Lambda, which will be exhibited during SEMICON West, provides auto-touchdown and die placement, as well as controlled bonding operation after manual alignment of die and substrate. Advantages of this system include hands-off die placement; placement accuracy of +/- 0.5 micron, process reproducibility, placement of die with dimensions that exceed the optical field of view; up to 10 programmable microscope positions; and upgradeable with integrated microscope.



Applications for the FINEPLACER® Lambda include eutectic soldering, Au/Sn soldering, thermo compression, thermo-/ultrasonic bonding, adhesive technologies, and MEMS/MOEMS placement.



There is also a manual configuration of the Lambda available for the most sophisticated die-attach tasks, such as bonding of flip chips, MEMS, MOEMS and sensors on substrate sizes up to 180 x 136 mm. A significant feature of the manual configuration is the FA7 heating plate, which offers a 50 x 50 mm heating area, high ramp rate, excellent thermal conductivity, very low thermal expansion and optional heated inert gas integration.