STMicro closes three fabs<br>- 4000 people will lose their jobs

STMicroelectronics will close three fabs in USA with the result that 4000 people will lose their jobs.

In order to save $150 million per year STMicroelectronics will close two wafer fabs and one IC assembly plant in USA, following the decision to exit the flash memory business.



Over the next two to three years after all products are re-qualified at other facilities ST will close down its older 6-inch wafer fab in Carrollton, Texas, its aging 8-inch fab in Phoenix, Arizona and its back-end packaging and test facility in Ain Sebaa, Morocco.



ST expects to take costs of $270-300 million connected to the closures.



These closures will result in lay-offs for 4000 people.